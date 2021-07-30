ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is having a vaccine clinic on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. for all students who need childhood vaccines before school starts on Aug. 17.
Vaccinations will take place at the MSD Central Gym located at 403 S. Martha St.
The COVID-19 vaccine will not be available at this clinic.
Registration is available at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration. Use the enrollment code IN65942 to access the site, select Angola Schools Clinic 8/5 from the list and fill in the online form.
Walk-ins will be welcome, but pre-registration is preferred. A paper registration form is available upon request.
For questions or more information, contact Jenny Adkins, district nurse, at 665-2854, ext. 1215, or jadkins@msdsc.us. Email is preferred when school is not in session.
The vaccine clinic is provided by MSD of Steuben County and the Indiana Immunization Coalition Mobile Clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.