BUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Community School Corp. notified parents Tuesday that the district was recommending two students stay home for a period of time because they live with a person quarantined due to possible exposure to coronavirus.
The brief notice from Superintendent Jeff Reed said that two students, one elementary and one middle school student, remain home.
“The students were not directly exposed but live with someone who has been quarantined due to a possible exposure, but has not shown any symptoms,” Reed wrote.
“The State Department of Health was contacted by our school nurse, and their recommendation was to allow the students to remain at school since there were no visible signs or symptoms. However, for precautionary purposes, we have asked the students to remain at home for the next two weeks,” the letter states.
One patient has been identified with a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19, the disease resulting from the novel coronavirus strain circulating around the globe.
That patient, is now isolated and being treated at Parkview Noble Hospital.
According to health officials, he sought treatment at Parkview’s FirstCare clinic in Kendallville on March 1, then visited another walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne on March 5 before being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Parkview staff at the facilities were kept home from work on Monday and being screened for the illness. According to Parkview staff on Monday, most were expected to be returned back to work, although some may have been kept home for further monitoring.
No other cases of the virus have been identified at this point.
Children have shown unusual resiliency to the virus for reasons that are still currently unknown to medical professionals investigating the disease. The elderly and people with underlying conditions are the most likely to experience serious symptoms or complications from COVID-19.
On Monday, East Noble, Central Noble and West Noble all indicating they would remain open and holding classes until a recommendation from the county health department suggests otherwise.
