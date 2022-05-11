ORLAND — Orland officials are getting ready for their first ever art installation.
The town has exciting news for the summer including a new outdoor art installation created by Fremont artist Greg Summers, whose work has been prominently part of the Sculptures Angola project the past three years.
The installation will be finished on June 3 to correspond with the Angola installation. Hamilton is also part of the expanded art installation.
Orland entered into a loan agreement of $1,898 for the art to be displayed for one year; any further plans will be made closer to the loan’s end.
All installation materials and construction have been donated and a $1,000 grant from the Steuben County Tourism Bureau was given to the town of Orland to help lease the sculpture.
This sculpture installation will also have two plaques with the artist information and sponsorships from local businesses.
Summers has been creating designs for the Sculptures Angola installation for the last three years. He has had art installations in Fremont, Angola, Decatur and soon to be Orland.
Summers taught shop, computer-aided design, woodworking, metals and drafting classes at both Fremont High School and Fremont Middle School for 27 years before he retired in 2003.
Summers has been creating metal working art for almost 20 years now. Most of his designs have an aquatic theme. His workshop is lined with various fish sculptures.
Much of the metal he uses is scrap that is repurposed.
The town is also in the process of a new resolution for revenue replacement after the long struggles with COVID-19. The plan is to claim the replacement because the town's share of American Rescue Plan money is less than $10 million.
Town officials will be working to use the money properly while abiding by all federal guidelines.
