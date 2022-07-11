Several arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Samuel A. Blackburn, 44, of the 1000 block of West McKay Road, Shelbyville, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Buddy M Bowman, 62, of the 800 block of South C.R. 465W, arrested in the 300 block of South 620W on a fugitive warrant.
• Candace L. Brockhaus, 41, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on a charge of a felony probation violation.
• Nolan L. Cook, 21, of Fremont, arrested on Broad Street at Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony possession of a legend drug or precursor.
• Matthew E. Drew, 39, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested on charges of felony failure to return to lawful detention and probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and resisting law enforcement.
• Briyanna E. Hoy, 18, of the 57000 block of Lake Street, Osceola, arrested on Lane 201 Barton Lake, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Kari S. Jackson, 46, of the 3200 block of M Drive South, Athens, Michigan, arrested in the 300 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possesion of paraphernalia.
• Dawne S. Lawrence, 20, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Kimberly S. Price, 26, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, arrested in the 100 block of South Union Avenue, Ashley, on a a felony arrest warrant.
• James P. Richter, 38, of the 100 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, arrested in the 300 block of S. C.R. 620W, on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Cody A. Ross, 19, of the 7200 block of North Fremont Road, Fremont, arrested on Michael Street at Wayne Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brianna L. Stanley-Garnier, 26, of the 3500 block of South Circle Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on Industrial Drive at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Hannah E. Veden, 22, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on a charge of felony contempt of court.
