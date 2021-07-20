ANGOLA — A familiar name took home the top market animal title in the 2021 beef show Sunday at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
Harlee Henney won the title with her crossbred steer that was also named grand champion steer in the show. Reserve grand champion steer went to Jacob Foster.
Overall reserve champion market animal went to Emma Creager with her market heifer.
The Henney family is no stranger to the beef project in Steuben County, with both Harlee and her older sister, Harper, competing again this year for titles and awards.
The pair came out on top in the beef feeder competition as well, with Harlee exhibiting the grand champion beef feeder and also winning the rate of gain competition with that cow. Harper was the reserve grand champion.
In the dairy beef portion of the show, Kaylee Wise came out on top with grand champion and reserve grand champion. She also had the reserve champion dairy feeder steer. Grand champion dairy feeder was shown by Cade Bachelor.
The beef show was judged by Tim Schwab who, instead of focusing his introduction on himself, chose to instead direct focus onto the exhibitors, their animals, and the work they’ve put in to make this year’s fair a reality.
“If you want to know about me, we can talk after, but this time is for these kids,” Schwab said.
He also spent a lot of time in each class Sunday talking with the exhibitors, giving them feedback on what he liked and how they could change things up to continue to grow as showmen.
When it comes to showmanship, the Henney sisters again came out on top during Sunday’s beef show, with Harlee winning finished calf champion of champions and Harper winning feeder calf champion of champions.
Both will proceed onto Wednesday’s supreme showmanship competition.
Here are results from Saturday’s rabbit show and dairy show as well as the beef show from Sunday:
Rabbit Show
Grand Champion Roaster: Ian Allen
Reserve Grand Champion Roaster: Isabella Allen
Grand Champion Fryer: Ian Allen
Reserve Grand Champion Fryer: Kaylee Wise
Grand Champion Stewer: Kaylee Wise
Reserve Grand Champion Stewer: Zac Creager
Grand Champion 4 Class: Zac Creager
Reserve Grand Champion 4 Class: Chantel Osborn
Grand Champion 6 Class: Katlyn Hostetler
Reserve Grand Champion 6 Class: Isabella Allen
Junior Showman: Caylee Beard
Intermediate Showman: Nadia Cline
Senior Showman: Kaylee Wise
Dairy Show
Supreme Grand Champion of Breeds: Caylee Bachelor
Grand Champion registered Guernsey: Taylor Schworm
Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Caylee Bachelor
Res. Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Caylee Bachelor
Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Lexie Schworm
Junior Showman: Taylor Schworm
Intermediate Showman: Lexie Schworm
Senior Showman: Cade Bachelor
Champion of Champions Showman: Chase Bachelor
Beef Show
Beef
Overall Grand Champion Market Animal: Harlee Henney
Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal: Emma Creager
Grand Champion Steer: Harlee Henney
Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Jacob Foster
Grand Champion Market Heifer: Emma Creager
Reserve Grand Champion Market Heifer: Lexie Schworm
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Taylor Schworm
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Max Creager
County Born & Raised Champion: Taylor Schworm
County Born & Raised Reserve Champion: Jacob Foster
Rate of Gain Award: Katie Ridenour
Beef Feeder
Grand Champion: Harlee Henney
Reserve Grand Champion: Harper Henney
Rate of Gain: Harlee Henney
Dairy Beef
Dairy Beef Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise
Dairy Beef Reserve Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise
Dairy Beef Rate of Gain: Camden Hall
Finished Calf Junior Showman: Ryker Knox
Finished Calf Intermediate Showman: Lexi Schworm
Finished Calf Senior Showman: Emma Creager
Finished Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Harlee Henney
Dairy Feeder Steer
Grand Champion: Cade Bachelor
Reserve Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise
Rate of Gain: Jaxson Wise
Feeder Calf Junior Showman: Max Creager
Feeder Calf Intermediate Showman: Emma Creager
Feeder Calf Senior Showman: Kaylee Wise
Feeder Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Harper Henney
