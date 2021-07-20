ANGOLA — A familiar name took home the top market animal title in the 2021 beef show Sunday at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.

Harlee Henney won the title with her crossbred steer that was also named grand champion steer in the show. Reserve grand champion steer went to Jacob Foster.

Overall reserve champion market animal went to Emma Creager with her market heifer.

The Henney family is no stranger to the beef project in Steuben County, with both Harlee and her older sister, Harper, competing again this year for titles and awards.

The pair came out on top in the beef feeder competition as well, with Harlee exhibiting the grand champion beef feeder and also winning the rate of gain competition with that cow. Harper was the reserve grand champion.

In the dairy beef portion of the show, Kaylee Wise came out on top with grand champion and reserve grand champion. She also had the reserve champion dairy feeder steer. Grand champion dairy feeder was shown by Cade Bachelor.

The beef show was judged by Tim Schwab who, instead of focusing his introduction on himself, chose to instead direct focus onto the exhibitors, their animals, and the work they’ve put in to make this year’s fair a reality.

“If you want to know about me, we can talk after, but this time is for these kids,” Schwab said.

He also spent a lot of time in each class Sunday talking with the exhibitors, giving them feedback on what he liked and how they could change things up to continue to grow as showmen.

When it comes to showmanship, the Henney sisters again came out on top during Sunday’s beef show, with Harlee winning finished calf champion of champions and Harper winning feeder calf champion of champions.

Both will proceed onto Wednesday’s supreme showmanship competition.

Here are results from Saturday’s rabbit show and dairy show as well as the beef show from Sunday:

Rabbit Show

Grand Champion Roaster: Ian Allen

Reserve Grand Champion Roaster: Isabella Allen

Grand Champion Fryer: Ian Allen

Reserve Grand Champion Fryer: Kaylee Wise

Grand Champion Stewer: Kaylee Wise

Reserve Grand Champion Stewer: Zac Creager

Grand Champion 4 Class: Zac Creager

Reserve Grand Champion 4 Class: Chantel Osborn

Grand Champion 6 Class: Katlyn Hostetler

Reserve Grand Champion 6 Class: Isabella Allen

Junior Showman: Caylee Beard

Intermediate Showman: Nadia Cline

Senior Showman: Kaylee Wise

Dairy Show

Supreme Grand Champion of Breeds: Caylee Bachelor

Grand Champion registered Guernsey: Taylor Schworm

Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Caylee Bachelor

Res. Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Caylee Bachelor

Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Lexie Schworm

Junior Showman: Taylor Schworm

Intermediate Showman: Lexie Schworm

Senior Showman: Cade Bachelor

Champion of Champions Showman: Chase Bachelor

Beef Show

Beef

Overall Grand Champion Market Animal: Harlee Henney

Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal: Emma Creager

Grand Champion Steer: Harlee Henney

Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Jacob Foster

Grand Champion Market Heifer: Emma Creager

Reserve Grand Champion Market Heifer: Lexie Schworm

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Taylor Schworm

Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Max Creager

County Born & Raised Champion: Taylor Schworm

County Born & Raised Reserve Champion: Jacob Foster

Rate of Gain Award: Katie Ridenour

Beef Feeder

Grand Champion: Harlee Henney

Reserve Grand Champion: Harper Henney

Rate of Gain: Harlee Henney

Dairy Beef

Dairy Beef Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise

Dairy Beef Reserve Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise

Dairy Beef Rate of Gain: Camden Hall

Finished Calf Junior Showman: Ryker Knox

Finished Calf Intermediate Showman: Lexi Schworm

Finished Calf Senior Showman: Emma Creager

Finished Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Harlee Henney

Dairy Feeder Steer

Grand Champion: Cade Bachelor

Reserve Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise

Rate of Gain: Jaxson Wise

Feeder Calf Junior Showman: Max Creager

Feeder Calf Intermediate Showman: Emma Creager

Feeder Calf Senior Showman: Kaylee Wise

Feeder Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Harper Henney

