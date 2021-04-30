ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital today announced Angie Logan as interim president and CEO.
She currently serves as vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer for Cameron Hospital, and she will continue those duties until a permanent chief executive is in place, a news release said.
Logan is a high-achieving healthcare executive who has focused on advancing and expanding services and programs since arriving at Cameron Hospital in 2019. A registered nurse with more than two decades of acute care experience, she has served in healthcare leadership roles for more than 10 years. She combines clinical expertise and business acumen to align Cameron Hospital’s clinical goals with overarching organizational objectives.
“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to furthering Cameron Hospital’s mission and vision during this time,” Logan said. “During her time as chief executive, Connie McCahill built an exceptional leadership team. Her dedication and preparation positioned the organization to continue improving the quality of life for those we serve through relationships focused on health and wellness.”
With roots dating back to 1926, Cameron Hospital has served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Today, the organization offers the same commitment to care in a modern facility with advanced equipment and an outstanding team of physicians and healthcare professionals, all of whom are dedicated to their patients and the community as a whole.
“We’re pleased to be moving forward with the transition process and will continue to proactively communicate our progress,” said Board Chair Deborah McHenry. “Angie is an innovative, driven and talented leader committed to revolutionizing care at Cameron Hospital.”
Logan’s first day in the role will be Monday. The hospital’s Board of Directors has already begun a formal process for hiring a permanent president and CEO, and additional updates will be provided as important developments occur.
This story will be updated.
