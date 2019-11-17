25 years ago
• There’s almost no room at the bin. Area grain elevators are reporting this year’s sizable harvest is quickly filling storage bins. But, unlike some western Corn Belt states, there hasn’t been a problem keeping up with drying and storing needs. In some Midwestern towns, it’s common to see corn piled up in streets due to a lack of storage room. Two of the larger elevators contiguous to Steuben County are in a unique situation to handle the large amount of grain being harvested this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.