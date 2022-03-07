Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tia M. Barnes, 27, of the 100 block of Lathrop Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested at the jail on charges of felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jared T. Beechy, 24, of the 500 block of East 25N, LaGrange, arrested on North Wayne Street at Calvary Lane, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Zachary D. Beerman Burch, 39, of the 1600 block of South Mayfield Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the intersection of West Maumee Street and Westwood Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Alex P. Bice, 31, of the 2900 blo9ck of West Brook Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the intersection of West Maumee Street and Westwood Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Mitchell A. Buehrer, 32, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Summer R. Herwarth, 43, of the 1300 block of West Washington Street, Bluffton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Wyatt Hinkson, 43, of the 17000 block f Glaggett Landing Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, arrested on Superior Street at West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• James L. Jackson III, 56, Angola, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N, on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Amere Jones, 24, of the 8500 block of Bridgeway Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Lukas S. Kusisto, 34, of the 1600 block of Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 100N at C.R. 140W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Travis A. Lewin, 38, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 455S, LaGrange, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 500S, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Christopher M. Makielski, 45, of the 3600 block of Grape Avenue N.E., Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Jean R. Massok, 22, of the 1300 block of Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, New York, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 143 mile marker on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and criminal conversion.
• Henry R. Morales, 27, of the 600 block of Washington Street, arrested in the 1700 block of North Wayne Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever receiving a license.
• Derek H. Morgan, 48, of the 3300 block of Kellygreen Drive, arrested on North Wayne Street at Industrial Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Gregory E. Parr, 51, of the 8700 block of West Orland Road, Orland, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Aaron M. Silva, 21, of the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, Wakarusa, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Alexandria J. Sizemore, 23, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Paul W. Sorg, 50, of Lane 112, Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
