HAMILTON — Numerous northeastern Indiana police and rescue personnel were involved in a Sunday search on the north side of Hamilton Lake.
The search began mid-morning and included fly overs by a helicopter, say Hamilton area residents. Efforts continued throughout the day. A news release was issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources around 6 p.m. saying the search continues.
Steuben County Communications was called at 8:14 a.m. with a report of a missing 18-year-old. According to the DNR, the teen had been in a boat around midnight, "entered the water at Hamilton Lake and was not seen again."
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident and other emergency personnel have assisted. Responders searched the lake in the area the boater was last seen utilizing SONAR, aircraft, divers and search-and-rescue dogs.
Around 1:45 p.m., the Hamilton Police Department boat could be seen on the northwest edge of the bay from the beach at Cold Springs Resort. While people were still enjoying a hot sunny day on the lake, the police lights on the top of the patrol boat flashed an insistent blue. It floated very slowly in a location near the shore with officers on board watching the water.
A Hamilton Police truck and Indiana State Police patrol car were parked at the public beach in downtown Hamilton, where the patrol boat is generally docked. Families played at the beach and paddleboarders, boaters and fishermen circulated.
Indiana Conservation Officers have been assisted by Hamilton Police Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County EMS and Indiana Search and Response.
Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, a post on the Hamilton Lake Facebook page asked people to refrain from boating on the north side of the lake due to the search effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.