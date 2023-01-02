ANGOLA — A year like 2022 was filled with much sorrow and joy in Steuben County, and that was reflected on our news pages.
On Saturday we presented the top 10 stories of the year, in the opinions of our staff, and there were many left on the cutting room floor, so to speak.
Today we offer up five more stories that were contenders for the top 10, and may have been included in the minds of others. Even with this addition, there were still others that could have been included.
Steuben Foundation celebrates 30 years
The Steuben County Community Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.
And much to the surprise of leaders of 30 non-profit organizations, they were given unrestricted grants of $10,000 apiece to celebrate the occasion.
The celebration was held in a grand announcement and luncheon at T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus.
Nearly six months later people were brought back to the Furth for the grand finale of the celebration, the showing of a video made about the community and what makes it special, “We Call It Home.”
“It’s not necessarily about the place or the buildings, it’s about the people,” said Matt Love, executive director of Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat, one of the groups featured in the film created by the Fort Wayne company One Lucky Guitar.
Pokagon toboggan getting an upgrade
The winter attraction that brings thousands to Steuben County during the chilly months, the toboggan slide at Pokagon State Park, is getting its first major upgrade since the mid-1980s.
The Indiana State Budget Committee on Sept. 30 approved additional funding to upgrade the Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run, said Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola.
Zent said the more than $1.3 million in state funding will be used to replace PVC piping under the toboggan run with copper pipe.
This update will be one of the largest modifications undertaken since the rebuild of the two tracks and construction of the rental and warming facility in the mid-1980s.
Glick authors abortion ban bill
The woman who represents much of northeast Indiana in the Indiana Senate ended up with the auspicious role of being author of a bill that would ban most abortions in Indiana.
One week out of Indiana’s special legislative session, during which Republicans passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1, banning most abortions in Indiana starting Sept. 15, Glick knows that the bill will probably be changed over time.
In the moment of the bill’s presentation, Glick may now be Indiana’s most famous — or infamous, depending on your perspective — lawmaker, a role someone had to take on as legislators reconvened following the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade.
Glick stood amid a swirl of ire, carrying a bill that no one seemed to like. Abortion rights groups hated her bill because it would cut off almost all access to the procedure in Indiana. Many anti-abortion activists rose to decry Glick’s bill, arguing that it didn’t go far enough to shut down all abortions and enact penalties to discourage anyone from trying.
Many found much to dislike about the bill, but still it survived to the governor’s desk.
And yet, it’s obvious to Glick that this isn’t the end, but merely a new beginning.
“I believe that the position we took is a position right now. And I think that we will hear and will entertain those positions of other people and those amendments that are offered,” Glick said during a lengthy interview with KPC Media. “Very few laws are so inflexible they can’t be changed and can’t be improved over time and I have no problem with the idea of coming back and revisiting it.”
June 13 storm takes aim at Pine Canyon
A June 13 storm that brought nearly 60 mph winds and several inches of rain left its mark at Pine Canyon Lake, a 150-acre lake west of Crooked Lake.
Not a single property in Pine Canyon was missed
Rex Platt, who lives on the west side of the lake, estimates upward of 2,000 trees got taken out during the storm that brought straight-line wind to Steuben County.
Platt was out of town when the storm hit. When he returned home, he had to be taken across the lake by boat because the road was impassable and would remain so in some parts of the lake for days. There were some residents on the lake who could not get out for three days.
Areas north and west of Crooked Lake appear to have taken the brunt of the storm, with Pine Canyon taking a direct hit of straight line wind or a microburst, neighbors say.
This secluded community is built around a lake that was created by a gravel pit that closed mid-way during the 20th century. The make up of this lake community, has no equal in Steuben County. Unlike many wooded areas in Steuben County, this lake is encircled predominantly with pine with little hardwood. The view from the north of the lake area, along the wall of pines standing at the south end of a farm field, shows where the storm first hit and the path it took.
Platt said all of the pines at Pine Canyon — literally in the thousands still — were the work of an FFA group that planted them in the 1940s.
The trees now tower above the lake, and because of their proximity to one another, they depend on each other to remain standing, Platt said.
Virtually every home in the Pine Canyon community either had a tree fall on it or so many fell in yards that people could not get out of their homes easily.
Friends come to aid of Bachelors
Jackie and Stacy Bachelor said their family was grateful for all the support from the community that allowed them to finish harvesting right before Thanksgiving after Jackie’s husband, Shawn, died Sept. 30 at the age of 44 as a result of a farming accident.
“They finished everything up today,” Stacy Bachelor said last Wednesday.
Jackie said the accident happened when her husband, Shawn, and brother Cory had just started harvesting their 1,700-acre farm Bachelor Grain LLC, which mainly produces corn and soybeans.
Jackie said that on the day of the accident she went to the field where her husband was working, and she saw the police were there. Word about the accident then quickly spread in the community, and even people from the surrounding counties started to come offering help.
Jackie added her husband was much liked by the community, and that if the same accident happened to someone else, he would probably would have been at the front of the line to lend a hand.
“If this tragedy had happened to any of our farming friends, he would have been one of the first ones there to help,” she said.
