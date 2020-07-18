ANGOLA — Early Learning Indiana has awarded Miss Roxy’s Daycare, 910 N. 280W, Angola, a $2,000 grant as part of the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by the Lilly Endowment to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning opportunities.
Miss Roxy’s Daycare will use the grant funds to support safety-related expenses and challenges as it continues to serve families in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of our children, families and staff is our top priority,” said, Sam Carroll and Roxanne Johnson, the owners and childcare providers at Miss Roxy’s. “In order for our community to come back stronger from the pandemic, high-quality child care is extremely important, and we’re committed to supporting families who need child care by providing a safe and educational environment.”
These grant funds will provide immediate relief that will help the facility effectively manage daily activities in an environment that stimulates child development so that caregivers can continue to provide the highest quality of care that families have come to expect at the facility.
Staff are now able to offset new safety-related expenses such as enhancing sanitation practices with a new sanitizing station and touch-less thermometers and they are able to better support e-learning with new learning tablets and invest in personalized infant materials like new highchairs and eco-wood cribs that allow them to limit cross-contamination among children with items that are easily disinfected.
“The pandemic has shone a light on the critical role early care and education providers play in our society,” said Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber. “Families need quality child care in order to go back to work, and children need safe and engaging environments to grow and learn. We’re grateful to Miss Roxy’s Daycare’s commitment to providing high-quality child care, and we’re excited to see what they and the other 154 providers do with their Come Back Stronger Fund grants.”
Early Learning Indiana awarded a total of $2.3 million to 155 providers in this first round of grant awards. Miss Roxy’s Daycare was required to submit a narrative on how it would use the grant funds and serve children from vulnerable populations, as well as meet a number of additional criteria.
Early child care organizations can still apply for a Come Back Stronger Fund grant at earlylearningin.org/comebackstronger.
