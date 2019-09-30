ANGOLA — At 87 years old, Veryl Carpenter takes no medication, has never broken a bone and still serves on the Angola Plan Commission, which he’s been on since Gerald Lett was mayor in the 1980s.
The 1951 graduate of Angola High School spent Sept. 18 in Washington D.C. as part of the 33rd Northeast Indiana Honor Flight, a flight he was surprised with on Father’s Day by his daughter, Cheri Stroh.
“I knew then why she asked me for my driver’s license number and Social Security number,” Carpenter said with a laugh.
While he was still wintering in Florida with his wife, Carol, Stroh had called her father asking for his details but wouldn’t tell him why.
After being told he was going on a flight, she told him to expect a phone call for more details.
When on the phone with the woman that called him from the honor flight, he said he never thought he’d qualify for one being in the National Guard.
She informed him that security at home makes him as much a deserving veteran as any.
Carpenter served in the Indiana National Guard during the Korean War. He joined in 1949 when the unit met at Tri-State College, holding drill in the aerospace building.
“We moved later uptown to an old bowling alley,” Carpenter said. “The armory as we know it now was being built.”
Carpenter’s mother didn’t want him to enlist. However, he fully anticipated he’d end up drafted anyway, so he decided to enlist instead.
In 1950, he was at Camp Atterbury for summer encampment when the Korean War broke out.
“We came home and day by day never knew if we would be activated,” he said.
At that time, his unit was commanded by Lett, who was on the Angola Police force.
“We found out we wouldn’t be activated,” he said. “They needed our unit in the states if a disaster would hit. Units around us activated, so we would have to cover for them.”
When preparing for his Honor Flight, he was asked to provide information on medications, if a wheelchair would be needed and if he could walk a football field.
Carpenter’s answers were no to medications, except the occasional aspirin. No, he didn’t need a wheelchair.
As for walking a football field, he said, “Walk it? I’ll run it.”
The morning of the flight started at the Indiana Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne before veterans and their chaperones boarded buses to go to Fort Wayne International Airport to head to Washington, D.C.
A ladder truck from the Fort Wayne Fire Department had its ladder extended and a flag flying with red, white and blue lights flashing as they headed out.
“It was beautiful,” Carpenter said.
The flight took an hour and five minutes, landing at Reagan National Airport.
“When we got off the plane, the reception there was a memorial in itself,” he said. “The terminal was so full. You just can’t imagine the people there to greet us.”
It rendered him speechless.
Stop No. 1 on the trip was the World War II Memorial.
“The memorial is gorgeous,” he said.
When looking toward the Lincoln Memorial, Carpenter said he noticed a large tank and people flocking toward it. There were military personnel manning it. He took several photos, turned around to walk away and then turned again just in time to see an “old timer” walking around behind it.
The man was frail, but the soldiers with the tank never let him down.
“The men on it helped the man up, held onto him and walked him to the turret,” Carpenter said. “They got him up and he put his arms up to hold the gun.”
You knew then just by looking at him, Carpenter said, that man had been a gunner.
The group toured the Lincoln Memorial before going onto the Korean War and Vietnam War memorials.
“Korea’s is out of this world,” he said.
It has 19 soldiers in a v-formation that, when the sun is shining right, have their reflections in the wall itself.
The faces, he said, need looked at carefully.
“You can see the stress, anxiety and worry,” he said. “They were extraordinary, unreal. They really stick with you.”
While at the Korean War Memorial, Carpenter said he took time to look for the name of a friend of his from school, Leland Smith.
Though Smith was a year ahead of him in school, the two knew each other. Smith was a prisoner of war who was killed in Korea. His dog tags and believed remains were found and sent back to the area a few years ago so he could be buried near his hometown.
He didn’t find Smith’s name on the memorial. Regardless, he said the memorial was something else.
When they got to Arlington National Cemetery, he said organizers were encouraging all veterans to use a wheelchair to get situated at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“I said I wanted to get to a spot to get pictures,” he said.
He and Stroh, who accompanied him for the trip, stood near where the corporal of the guard came out.
They watched the changing of the guard as well as a few other moments at Arlington. They also found the grave of actor Audie Murphy, a World War II combat veteran.
“That was another fine point of the trip,” he said.
The last stop of the day was the Air Force Memorial. As he was reading some of the memorial, Carpenter said a man with a large zoom lens camera came up, so he backed up thinking the man wanted a photo of the memorial.
“He said 'no sir, I want a picture of you reading the memorial,'” Carpenter said. “So that picture is out there somewhere.”
On the flight back to Fort Wayne, Carpenter said they got to experience what was for many in the service a favorite happening; mail call.
When his name was called, he took his package and opened it up. The first letter he took out was from children at Little Lambs Day Care in Fremont.
“The children had drawn pictures on it,” he said. “That’s the only one I opened on the plane. I told the lady beside me she had to look at it.”
In all, including a couple of letters that came after he got home, Carpenter had 150 pieces of mail in his mail call. Some were from other area schools, family and friends.
Arriving back in Fort Wayne, they were greeted by an area funeral director playing Taps. They were told he does this for every honor flight, no matter what.
As they departed the plane, Carpenter said it was absolutely amazing.
“The airport was full,” he said. “You couldn’t move for all the people lined up.”
He caught sight of his son waving, his youngest daughter pushing her way through the crowd to come and say hello and said, without exaggeration, the place was, “jammed, jammed.”
He took the time to stop and shake hands with a couple of young girls and their parents. The one girl gave him a flag, which is now on display in his home. He thanked their parents for bringing them to the reception.
“The parking lot, you could only see people, not cars,” he said.
Angola employees Craig Williams and Retha Hicks were among the throngs of people, too, waiting to see the veterans, especially Carpenter.
An estimated 4,000 people were in the crowd for the 87 veterans on the flight.
Carpenter said he took the time to shake the hand of each National Guardsmen present, telling each that an event like the honor flight is what lies in their future. He also thanked each of them for carrying on the tradition of serving.
“My only description of it all is unbelievable,” he said.
