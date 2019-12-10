Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 9 a.m. Public hearing.
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, NISWMD offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport Board, airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• Pleasant Township Board, township office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD offices, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Maumee River Basin Commission, USDA Service Center, 3718 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.
