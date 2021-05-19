ANGOLA — The popular “Birdies, Brews and Barbecues” events at Trine University’s Club Z will return beginning Thursday, May 27.
Monthly during the summer, the Zollner Golf Course clubhouse, located in the university’s MTI Center, will feature live music on the patio from 5:30-8:30 p.m., along with a menu including choice of ribs, chicken or a hamburger with unlimited sides for $10.99, and a full bar. Children ages 6-12 eat for only $5.
Sides will include coleslaw, baked beans, triple cheese macaroni and cheese, and house-made cookies and brownies.
“The outdoor setting on the patio and the extensive cleaning measures already in place at Zollner Golf Course and Club Z make this the perfect opportunity to enjoy good music and a fantastic meal in a safe, beautiful summer atmosphere,” said Jon Busscher, director of golf operations at Zollner Golf Course.
Adam Strack, covering styles ranging from classic and alternative rock to country and bluegrass, will perform for the opening and again on July 29. Acoustic guitarist Jim Weber will perform June 24 and Aug. 19.
More information is available at zollnergc.com/club-z/.
