ANGOLA — Stephen Bloom wants Steuben County Emergency Medical Service to be more transparent.
The director of Steuben EMS wants that transparency to be more involvement in the community and with more interaction with the public.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved Bloom taking on at least one initiative, operating a Facebook page for Steuben EMS.
That might sound simple enough, starting a Facebook page, but Bloom had to make sure certain protocols were followed, particularly operating the page in a manner that wouldn’t allow Steuben County computer network security to be compromised.
“I want to be able to reach out to the community, what we are, who we are,” Bloom said. “I want to be as transparent with them as possible.”
Steuben County is one of the few that has an independent, county-operated EMS service. Many are operated by private companies or through hospitals. Most governmental units have gotten out of the ambulance business.
Bloom feels that uniquely qualifies Steuben EMS to provide outreach that might not be available with a larger agency.
Bloom’s staff has been working with the Angola High School Health Occupation Education program. They have worked with training resident assistants at Trine University’s residence halls.
Next on the list is providing CPR training classes for the public.
“I see that it would be a positive thing,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
The possibilities are endless, and Bloom wants to use the vast resource that is the EMS to help the public.
The Facebook page is not yet set up, but one thing’s certain; it won’t be operated by county owned computer. Bloom plans on using his cell phone to administer the page, and keep the county network safe.
