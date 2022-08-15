ANGOLA — The Steuben County Lakes Council celebrated 50 years on Saturday at the Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center.
There were 10 past presidents present for the meeting. They were given special recognition and an engraved gift from the Lakes Council for their contributions to the council.
After the meeting the board hosted guests for an outdoor celebration. Guests of the celebration later that day could enjoy food and games for the whole family.
The first Lakes Council board was established Sept. 26, 1972, with Vernon Brant, John Burch, W.R. Doctor, K.D. Eichler, Elaine Hawkins, William Hill, Kenneth Kloose, E.F. Both, James White and Pete Hippensteel, who is still the technical vice president. There have been 23 presidents over the last 50 years.
Steve Schroeder, the current president, led the meeting. The meeting ran as usual with the omission of the individual lakes’ council reports.
The anniversary was put together by a committee comprised of Kevin Colbert, chair, Schroeder, Janet Bohney, SCLC president elect, Karen DeForest, vice president government, and Cheri Carpenter, SCLC office manager.
An important topic of discussion at the meeting was the water quality and the solutions that are in the works to reduce the amount of E. coli in the lakes. After the heavy rain from the past few weeks the reports have been higher than usual but that was to be expected.
“After the rain event, it’s not necessarily surprising that those events spiked as I went through that data. The places who are bad performers are still bad performers. Through the years, we have sites that are consistently matched. Those sites are still the highest. We have sites that are consistently good and those sites are still good,” said Bill Schmidt, advisor. “I would say the rain might have skewed these results slightly to the higher side, but the overall trend is very similar to where we're at now. Once again, we do these tests on an ongoing basis to establish this baseline.”
The council is working with the cty of Angola and the Steuben County Health department to come up with ways to improve the water quality throughout Steuben. The two plans they have at the moment are to get the homes hooked up to the city sewer by annexing those properties or working toward creating a wetland by Crooked Lake to help filter pollutants before they get to the lake.
“We're working with the city of Angola to try and get those additions annexed. If annexation wasn't so difficult it would go smoother. If you have just a couple of people within those neighborhoods that don't want it, they can’t start even though they're 16 year old septic systems that fail. They don't want to adapt to the city sewer, said Schroeder. “I’ve met with the landowner who says he’s got a wet spot and he’d like to get rid of that wet spot. Well, that wet spot happens to be perfect.”
The wetland would give more filtration to the water and help reduce the amount of E. coli in the lakes.
Schroeder continued, “That's kind of the direction we're moving in. The wheels are turning and it's very difficult to turn so slow. It just breaks your heart to know the pollution keeps coming and there is a solution. Again, it takes a lot of time, so please be patient. We're working. We don't want to spend our time and money, decades testing water and not doing anything to solve why those tests are so bad.”
The past presidents were happy to hear the progress that the Lakes Council has made in the new E-DNA testing and the plans for future improvements.
Past presidents that were in attendance were Hippensteel, James Kidd, Don Reitz, Velda Dose, Schmidt, Tom Hazelett, Bohney, Mel Hathaway, Cheryl Silverhart and current president, Schroeder.
