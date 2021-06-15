ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees voted at the Tuesday school board meeting to hire Steve Sprunger as the district’s new interim superintendent.
Sprunger is a retired superintendent, having previously worked with East Noble Schools, and will hold the position until Jan. 1 at the latest while the board chooses a permanent replacement for MSD’s outgoing superintendent, Brent Wilson.
Sprunger was one of five candidates whom the board interviewed June 10-11 based on a job posting and other recommendations and applications.
Sprunger, who retired from East Noble Schools in 2010, will be paid $600 a day up to five days per week as a contract employee. A full week would pay him $3,000. That extrapolates to an annual salary equivalent of $156,000. Wilson’s base pay was $149,480 and part of a package that some board members thought was too generous.
Sprunger’s employment comes after the settlement of a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Wilson, who as part of the settlement agreed to step down on June 30. Wilson sued after the board changed his contract without notice, removing an automatic contract extension rollover provision that could have kept him on the job until retirement.
The lawsuit was set to go to trail next month in Steuben Superior Court.
As part of the settlement, that provided Wilson a departure package of about $900,000, the suit and an Indiana Open Door Law suit were dismissed.
MSD staff and various members of the community were present at Tuesday’s board meeting to share their memories of Wilson and wish him well in future endeavors.
“We’re all better because of you,” said board member Mark Ridenour, who also is a retired MSD administrator. “So thank you.”
Most if not all of the principals from MSD’s six schools shared kind words for the departing superintendent, who has been in the position since 2006, replacing David Goodwin.
Moving forward, the board will utilize the service of University Search Team in order to select a new superintendent.
University Search Team is a free superintendent search service that’s composed of four education faculty members, one each from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University, and has provided assistance in searching for public school superintendents for more than 50 years.
