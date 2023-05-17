ANGOLA — The latest buzz at Angola Middle School centers around their mascot: Yellow Jackets are out and Hornets are in.
On a 6-0 vote by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees approved the request, which also included a switch in the school’s colors from blue and gold to purple and gold, the same as the high school's.
Proposed Tuesday at MSD’s meeting, Angola Middle School principal Nancy Irwin explained the reasoning for the changes. Repeated inquiries from community members was the motivation for the switch.
After conducting research and collecting information from students, staff and parents, data provided an overwhelming majority favoring the changes.
Methods included a consensogram from staff, showing 17 for the switch, 11 with no strong opinion and three opposed. For both students and parents, an alpha and delta chart was used.
“They [students] want to feel like when somebody says Hornet, that means the entire middle school and high school community,” Irwin said. “They [students] spoke at length about how on the radio, on Hometown Media and in the paper there’s always talk of the Hornets and they don’t feel like they’re part of that.”
Of all the school districts in the four county area, Angola is only one of two schools that don’t already share a mascot between the middle school and high school. The other school is Garrett Middle School, the Locomotives, and Garrett High School, the Railroaders.
Pros also raised by students revolved around school merchandise where older siblings could pass down Hornets gear, athletics bags with a logo could be kept for longer and sports teams would have the opportunity to get new uniforms.
Similarly, parents voiced appreciation for the change’s ability to ease the middle school to high school transition for students, more streamlined messaging and branding via social media and the opportunity for their child to identify with the Hornet from sixth through 12th grade.
The largest concern from both surveyed students and parents was the funding needed to fully make the transition to the purple and gold and Hornet imagery. Board member Scott Poor asked about a similar point from an athletics scope.
“Would you change out all the uniforms (the) first year, or would you gradually transition them out?” Poor asked.
Irwin informed board members that the school would begin developing and implementing next steps. Specifically, these future plans would include a layout for transitioning the school to reflect the changes and potentially establishing a committee dedicated to honoring the Yellow Jacket.
“It’s not that we want it (the Yellow Jacket) to disappear, it’s just kind of an evolution,” Irwin said. “When the Jacket was originally adopted, we did the history research on it, they asked the kids what to name the mascot and the kids named the mascot. So there’s a lot of commitment and sentimentality around it. I was a Jacket, so I get it.”
Currently, various parts of the school still include the blue and gold and the Yellow Jacket mascot. Among these pieces are the school’s gymnasium, athletic uniforms, main entrance sign outside of the building and more.
Angola Middle School has yet to release any details regarding the next steps following the request’s approval.
