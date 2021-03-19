ANGOLA — Murray Cohn, longtime NBA executive and president of MC Sports Sales Training & Consulting, joins Trine Center for Sports Studies Director Brandon Podgorski in the newest episode of the center's podcast.
In the podcast, Cohn talks about his career in sales as vice president of team ticket sales in the NBA. He also shares useful tips for students who want to break into professional sports.
MC Sports Sales Training & Consulting has more than 120 team clients. including many NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, MILB, ECHL, AHL and MLS Teams as well as many universities and entertainment partners.
Cohn served for seven years as NBA as vice president of team ticket sales prior to launching his own company. During that time, the NBA set all-time records for ticket and group sales.
In addition to the NBA, Cohn has served as head of ticket sales for individual sports teams including the Orlando Magic, Dallas-Minnesota North Stars and Seattle Mariners.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Trine Center for Sports Studies is a bi-weekly podcast focused on the business side of sports, including interviews with sports professionals and current research in sports studies. The podcast, hosted by Podgorski, is available at css.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
