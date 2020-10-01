ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announced their newest board members, Ann Rice and Mike Connell, a news release said.
The appointments were made this week. Rice and Connell will replace the board seats for Dan Caruso and Denny Zent, who went off the board.
Rice is the assistant superintendent of Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Connell is the plant manager for Cardinal IG of Fremont.
“We are so appreciative of Dan and Denny for volunteering their time with us and wish them the best. As we move forward, in the midst of a global pandemic, I look forward to starting a new chapter for the hospital and for the board,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO for Cameron. “We remain committed to exceeding the expectations of our community and continue to provide the highest quality healthcare in the area to our community.”
Both Rice and Connell have experience serving on various boards throughout the area including Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, Steuben County Community Foundation and the St. Joseph School Board. Their passion for Steuben County is contagious, the news release said.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
