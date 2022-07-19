ANGOLA — Salaries for elected officials for 2023 were acted on during Monday night’s Common Council meeting, and the clerk-treasurer and mayor will get a 5% bump while council members will remain the same.
The topic sparked debate among the council members and ultimately led to a split vote on whether to raise the salaries of council members.
Councilman Dave Olson made the motion for Common Council salaries to remain the same in 2023 based on 2022 figures, stating that increases should be given to other government employees.
“I will yield to the council to maintain the same salary. Any increases should go to the people who are actually out there defending our city, shoveling snow and taking care of fires,” Olson said.
Councilman Gary Crum disagreed with the motion for the sake of gaining interest in potential new members for Common Council within the upcoming year. The seats will be up for election in 2023.
Currently, Common Council members receive $6,800 annually.
“I think it ought to keep up with everyone’s increase. I think if we want people to run for this office and we want younger people, we have to compensate,” Crum said. “People are going to run just because they love our city. Even if it’s another 5%, it’s still not that much.”
Olson offered a rebuttal, adding that holding positions in public office shouldn’t lead to financial gain.
Council member Kathy Armstrong recognized Crum’s point of a lack of interest, claiming that a number of seats could be empty in the future.
Responding, Olson replied that those who win the open seats have the potential to raise their salaries once they’re in the positions.
Mayor Richard Hickman added that there have been only a few raises in the previous 21 years. Since 2011, there have been raises in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2022. Hickman also said not to undermine the importance of council members’ jobs.
The motion initially made by Olson ultimately passed in a 3-2 vote, with Crum and Council Member Dave Martin dissenting.
A salary increase was also approved at the meeting for the mayor and clerk-treasurer in a 5-0 vote. The mayor will see a 5% increase from 2022’s salary of $70,836 and the clerk-treasurer will also have a 5% salary increase in 2023 from this year’s current $74,116 salary. Since 2011, both positions have experienced a salary increase annually, except in 2012.
Before the meeting was adjourned, the Council approved Ley Excavating LLC’s bid of $149,895 for the Terrace Boulevard water main replacement project.
The next Common Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 at City Hall.
