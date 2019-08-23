ANGOLA — The Impact Institute is encouraging people to take the fast track to success with free classes, including high school equivalency.
Now offered at the Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, high school equivalency classes with Impact are taught on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
“Morning and afternoon classes are offered in Angola,” said Jackie Christman of Impact. “Accommodations are available for those that need it.”
To be eligible for a high school equivalency diploma, class participants must have a valid Indiana state identification, be at least 16 years old and have either dropped out or otherwise separated from the high school that was previously attended.
“We can do credit recovery with MSD or Fremont if a student needs six credits or less,” she said.
HSE classes are offered all year and can be joined at any time, Christman said. Walk-ins are accepted as well.
“We try to be flexible with people,” she said.
Impact also offers classes to help people brush up on their basic education skills that are looking to further their education but need a little help for one reason or another.
People can also be eligible to complete their former high school’s graduation requirements as long as they need six or fewer credits and can pass the end of course assessment.
Impact also offers certification programs for those wishing to pursue additional job training.
“People don’t always want to go the college route,” Christman said. “We have these trainings, some eight weeks or less, and you get certified from the state in the field.”
Grants from the state are available to cover training costs.
The certified nursing assistant class has been extremely popular, she said.
It is offered locally at Aperion Care Angola, formerly Lakeland Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and is free of charge.
Other training classes offered, many that are in partnership with Freedom Academy, include certified clinical medical assistant, welding, CNC machining, heating and cooling and more.
“A lot of businesses will run the class and hire participants right from the class,” Christman said.
Impact Institute works with students even after their classes are finished, when needed, with continuing education or finding employment.
“People can have a lot of success with us,” she said.
For more information or to get into a class, call Impact Institute at 888-349-0250 or go online, impactinstitute.net.
