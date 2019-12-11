ANGOLA — Angola High School senior Isabell Deem will use the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship toward her goal of becoming a doctor.
“I’m going to use it and use everything I’ve learned to give back to other people,” said Deem, chosen from six finalists by an Independent Colleges of Indiana committee. All six were from Angola High School though the Lilly Scholar opportunity is open to all Steuben County high school students, administered through the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Deem will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana, along with an annual $900 stipend for books and required equipment. Deem will likely attend Indiana University or Butler University to study chemistry or health science on a premedicine track. She said she would like to be doctor or a dentist.
Isabell has been interested in health care since she was a young child, said her mother, Holly Meccia-Deem. Her grandmother Vicky Meek served as Steuben County EMS director.
“(Isabell) wanted to find a cure for cancer when she was 5,” said Holly. When Isabell underwent surgery when she was 8 years old, “all she could do was ask questions,” Holly said.
“It’s her heart,” she added. “She’s so eager to help and to give, and her work ethic and her drive is inspiring.”
Isabell’s father, John Deem, also commented on her outstanding character, saying it makes her a natural leader.
“I think it’s what makes her stand out,” he said. “She has a super work ethic. She always does the right thing.”
In addition to playing golf at Angola High School, Deem is the president of SCCF’s youth arm Forever Improving Steuben Together (FIST), president of Key Club and serves on the Mayor’s Youth Council, National Honor Society and Student Council.
She had just finished her morning in health occupation education, having watched a Caesarean section at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, when she returned to the high school to be surprised with the Lilly announcement. As happy tears fell onto her cheeks, “Fireflies” by Owl City, her and her sister Sophia’s special song, began to play and family members took turns hugging her and congratulating her.
“This scholarship grant won’t just stop with me, but it’ll be used to impact all the community members I work with in the future,” said Deem.
The selection process for the Lilly scholarship is comprised of four different parts evaluated by a volunteer committee. The process is pre-approved by the ICI prior to the applications becoming available. The committee reviewed and scored the 20 applications received (with names and all personal information omitted) and selected six finalists based on academic and extra-curricular achievements in Steuben County. These six students then participated in an impromptu essay, portfolio presentation and formal interview. The scores from these four components were added together to nominate a recipient and two alternates.
The nominated candidates are then recommended to the ICI selection committee, which audits the entire process and selects the scholarship recipient. The process of selection was followed as originally approved, said a news release from the SCCF.
“Once again, there was an outstanding group of applicants from Steuben County. Our committee of volunteers did a fantastic job with the selection process and we can’t thank them enough for their dedication,” sid SCCF Program Officer Jacqui Gentile. “We also would like to congratulate the other five finalists, Kayla Festermaker, Emily Land, Victoria Miller, Chase Soulliere, and Teryn Stanley, who will each receive a Circle of Friends scholarship from the Steuben County Community Foundation.”
Lilly scholarships were first awarded in 1998, and more than 4,400 scholarships have been awarded statewide, not including 143 that will be awarded during this round.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state. The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative with a primary purposes to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Lilly Endowment has provided over $405 million dollars for tuition and book stipends to date. There were 143 scholarships awarded statewide in 2018; the number awarded in each county is based on the number of full-time residents in each county. Steuben County was offered one award for 2020.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is one of 50 scholarships available through the Steuben County Community Foundation. Application materials for other 2020 community foundation scholarships are available on the foundation’s website: steubenfoundation.org.
