MSD to use superintendent search team
ANGOLA — The Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County unanimously approved using the services of University Superintendent Search Team to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Brent Wilson in a special session Thursday.
University Superintendent Search Team is comprised of four education faculty members, one each from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University, and has provided assistance in searching for public school superintendents for more than 50 years.
The service is free of charge due to sponsorship by the Colleges of Education of the four state universities, although the team does receive reimbursement for travel and expenses associated directly with its work during the search process.
The MSD is seeking a new superintendent after settling a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Superintendent Brent Wilson, who will be stepping down on June 30 as part of the settlement. Wilson had been superintendent of the MSD schools since 2006.
Solar farm proposed near Auburn
AUBURN — A proposed solar farm south of Auburn will be the subject of two city meetings on June 22.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project is proposed on the west side of Interstate 69, between the interstate highway and C.R. 19, and south of the Scot Industries plant on C.R. 48.
It will be the topic for a meeting of the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals in City Hall at 6 p.m. on June 22, followed almost immediately by a special meeting of the Auburn Plan Commission.
Custer Farms Inc. currently owns the property. The application for a solar farm has been filed by agent Rudi Eidam of Auburn, representing the developer, Auburn Renewables LLC, and the owner, listed on the application as “Sweitzer Family.”
Covering most of an approximately 80-acre site, solar panels would produce about 14.68 megawatts of direct current or 11.25 megawatts of alternating current, according to an application.
The solar array “would produce clean energy that will tie into the local utility grid,” the application says.
Construction is proposed to start in July, with substantial completion by May 2022, according to the application.
Council rejects zoning to allow apartments
AUBURN — By a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the Auburn Common Council denied a controversial zoning change to permit apartment buildings on the city’s near east side.
Following a three-hour hearing, the council sided with neighbors who opposed high-density multi-family zoning for 8.2 acres of vacant land off the south end of Cleveland Street.
The council did grant one request of the Sheeler Family Trust that owns the land, voting 7-0 to vacate the city’s right to a curving portion of Cleveland Street that never was built. Neighbors did not object to that decision.
More than 30 citizens attended the meeting, and nine neighbors combined to speak for more than an hour against rezoning the land for potential apartments.
Shell building proposed for Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — Whitley Manufacturing of South Whitley is seeking a tax abatement from the city of Kendallville for construction of an industrial "shell" building on Weston Avenue.
The 8.47-acre property is at the northwest corner of Weston Avenue and Ohio Street, next to the East Noble bus garage and across the road from Reliable Tool and Machine.
Whitley Manufacturing is seeking to build a 75,000-square-foot shell building, expandable to 100,000 square feet, with 30-foot high ceilings "to meet the modern demands of expanding industries," a memo from Noble County Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman states.
Gatman noted that about 90% of site selector inquiries in 2019 and 83% in 2020 went unfilled because Noble County had no buildings with the size and ceiling heights sought by modern businesses looking to relocate or expand, Gatman said.
Downtown grant would bring $2 million
KENDALLVILLE — “The city is looking to move forward with seeking a $2 million grant that would not only help fix up downtown buildings but also establish historic preservation guidelines in the downtown.
In a meeting Thursday, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson shared information about the PreservINg Main Street grant, which the city would need to apply for by June 18 as a chance to be the one Indiana community selected for the new pilot program.
The grant is a new partnership between the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs and historic preservation organizations Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities.
To be eligible for the grant at all, communities must have a National Register downtown historic district, of which there are only 71 in the state .
Communities also must have an OCRA-approved Main Street organization — which Kendallville does in its Experience the Heart of Kendallville group — and align partners not just from city government but also the Main Street organization, the local community foundation and building/business owners in the downtown.
The city and Main Street organization would be required to provide 10% in matching funds — $200,000 — toward the project.
Noble County cuts back vaccine clinic
ALBION — Citing a decrease in demand, hours have been reduced for June for the Noble County COVID-19 vaccine clinic being operated in the lower level of the Noble County Public Library’s Central Branch.
The shot clinic will be open throughout June from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 1-5 p.m. on Fridays, according to Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County’s health officer.
The clinic will close at the end of June.
“We just don’t have enough arms,” Gaff said. “The interest in getting vaccinated has decreased enormously.”
The clinic has been accepting walk-ins as well as those who have made appointments.
Council approves plan for rescue funds
KENDALLVILLE — The city of Kendallville now has a plan for spending its windfall of $2.06 million in American Rescue Plan dollars.
The Kendallville City Council took action approving a list of 14 different projects during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Despite the approval, all of the projects on the list won’t all be completed with American Rescue Plan dollars, as the 14 projects total $5,445,199.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the projects are listed in order of importance from top to bottom and were put together after talking with department heads in the infrastructure area, including water, wastewater and broadband.
At the top of the list was $1.3 million for the city’s new solar field project at the old McCray Refrigerator factory site.
