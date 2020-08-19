INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana can do more to make progress toward racial equality, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday.
During a speech Tuesday afternoon, Holcomb outlined his plan to make sure that progress happens.
To meet that end, Holcomb created a new cabinet position — a Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunities officer. That officer, who will report directly to Holcomb, will focus his or her attention on dealing with inequality issues in all levels and facets of state government.
“That cabinet member will help every state agency to raise their game,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb’s Tuesday speech came after he spent two months working with a special committee to discuss race issues in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota. There have been numerous calls for Holcomb to address matters of race, including calls by the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to hold a special session this summer to tackle the issue.
“There has been undeniable progress,” Holcomb said. “Yet today in 2020, it’s clear we must aspire to do more.”
The key, Holcomb said, is getting at the root of racism, not simply attempting to deal with its symptoms.
“We haven’t rooted it out fast enough,” he said. “Gaps persist, and some are widening.”
To address these issues, Holcomb announced several initiatives the state will be pursuing, including:
• utilizing the Indiana Department of Education and Indiana Department of Work Force Development to aggressively closing the educational and work force training gap with people of color;
• working on increasing minority representation in the Indiana State Police. While African Americans make up 9.8% of the state’s population, Holcomb said, Blacks make up only 5.8% of state police officers;
• developing better training for officers through the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy by third party oversight, emphasizing such issues as use of force, de-escalation techniques and implicit bias training.
Holcomb also set a goal of having all front-line troopers in the Indiana State Police to be wearing body cameras by the spring of 2021.
In the name of transparency and accountability, Holcomb announced the creation of a Public Disparity Data Portal. This Internet-accessible portal will show the racial disparity in Indiana regarding issues such as employment, access to capital, pre-kindergarten enrollment and other educational markers and incarceration and recidivism rates.
Anyone with Internet access can see how the state is doing.
“We’ll put our cards on the table — face up,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb praised the rights to peaceful protests in facing such issues, but he also decried those who would use violence.
“If you want change, don’t throw a brick,” Holcomb said. “Use a brick to lay a foundation for something better.”
Holcomb said his goal is to reach closer to the kind of utopia described at this country’s founding.
“What I’ve laid out today are steps in a broad effort to make sure Indiana is a place where every Hoosier has an equal opportunity and access to achieve our founders’ vision of life, liberty and that pursuit of happiness,” he said.
