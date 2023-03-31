ANGOLA One of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s longest working bus drivers, Steve Anstett, retired after 29 years of service.
His father, Don Anstett, worked in the same position for 37 years. Both also served as firefighters for 50 years, and Anstett only resigned from being a firefighter in May 2022.
Anstett, who used to drive MSD buses for sporting events, said his favorite team was the cross country, and every time they won, he used to cook hot dogs that he bought with his own funds on the grill during the spring and fall seasons for about 15 or 20 years.
“When they got done running, they knew they had to run fast because they couldn’t wait to eat a hot dog or two,” said Anstett.
The Anstett family is known for their long-term service to the community, and especially to the local schools.
Anstett’s mother, Dorthy, has been working for Pleasant Lake Elementary School cafeteria for 35 years, and his brother, Robert, worked as an MSD school bus driver for 21 years, and his sister, Cindy, who used to work in the MSD cafeteria in Angola for 25 years.
Anstett said he started to work as a bus driver because he got used to helping his father in bringing the Angola students to and from school during extreme weather events as a child.
“My dad got permission from the school to help a couple of kids walk the kids up a hill because the hill was all black with snow and stuff,” said Anstett.
He explained that at that time, presumably during the blizzard of 1978, the county did not plow enough, and that was why the students sometimes needed to be seen off to the doors of their homes. For that, Anstett’s father called the school and asked them if the students could help.
“The school gave permission,” said Anstett.
At the age of 15, following his father and brother who also served as firefighters for 50 years each, Anstett started to work in the Steuben Township Fire Department, where he stayed for 50 years.
In May last year Anstett celebrated his 50 years of service and received an honor pin and a plaque.
At 15, he said, he was not allowed to go into fire. The first call Anstett remembers going on was in 1972 when a three-seat personal plane traveling to New York experienced an engine fire and crashed into a tree.
He started to work as a school bus driver in the mid 1980s, driving buses for the MSD sporting events. Anstett said he thought it would be a lot of fun because he enjoyed communicating with the students and at that time, he had no children of his own.
After a while, his wife, Carol, with whom he has been married for about 35 years, decided to become a part-time school bus driver, too, and she worked as a substitute school bus driver for approximately five years.
“I started before she did, she was only part-time,” said Anstett. “She just thought it was a fun thing to do with everybody else doing it.”
Carol Anstett worked in the Angola High School cafeteria for a few years, too, after she retired from work in a factory. She was also a ticket taker for the school at different sports, and then she switched to working in the cafeteria at Carlin Park Elementary school.
“It’s just something to stay busy,” said Anstett.
Anstett’s mother was also employed by the MSD, first working in the cafeteria at Pleasant Lake Elementary School for more than 30 years, and then working as a substitute school bus driver with her husband taking mostly night drives.
“When she retired, she was 35 years in,” said Anstett. “I don’t know if she’s done 35 years in the cafeteria plus at the bus driving, nobody really kept track of that.”
He said that he and his father decided to work as school bus drivers because of the community service, which they did for almost 30 and 40 years respectively along with the rest of their family.
“We just followed my father’s and my mom’s footprints,” said Ansett.
