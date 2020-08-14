Several lodged locally
ANGOLA — Two people from Illinois were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday.
Ricky Mercedes, 39, of the 9100 block of Grand Avenue, Franklin Park, Illinois; and Daniela Rodriguez Peralta, 29, of the 4200 block of Green Leaf Court, Park City, Illinois, were pulled over at the 144 mile marker on Interstate 80-90 by Indiana State Police Trooper George Youpel at about 1:20 a.m. Friday.
Mercedes was arrested on charges of felony possession of cocaine or narcotics and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance.
Rodriguez Peralta was arrested on charges of felony possession of cocaine or narcotics and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
Both were lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
