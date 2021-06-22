ANGOLA — Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire and Fire Chief T.R. Haggerty both expressed the need for a staff increase in the face of rising duties at the City of Angola Services & Budget Committee meeting on Monday.
Whitmire approached the committee asking to add two more officers for next year’s budget.
“Our third shift has increased dramatically,” said Whitmire. “Almost 200% increase in calls of service.”
The Angola Police Department currently employs 18 officers, but Whitmire said that the city should have closer to 21 officers based on Federal Bureau of Investigation and International City/County Management Association assessments.
While the committee agreed that the city would benefit from two new officers, member Dave Martin raised the point that the city may not be able to afford hiring them both at once.
“I’m not going to look a gift horse in the mouth,” Whitmire said. “If you guys tell me that we can only fund one, then that’s exactly what we’re going to work with. One is going to help us out tremendously. Two would be the absolute best case scenario.”
Incoming Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert said that the salary, wage and benefit calculation for one new patrol officer on individual insurance would be about $79,000 per year. A patrol officer on family insurance would be $99,951.
These figures were calculated using the current year’s cost rates and may change when calculating with next year’s rates.
There are federal grants that the city can apply for to help fund new police officers, but these grants are not guaranteed considering Angola must compete for them against other larger cities like New York.
Haggerty also petitioned the committee to consider budgeting for three more firefighters next year.
“Right now we are running four a day on the engine,” he said. “Adding one, we’ll be able to start potentially getting two pieces of apparatus out in the city.”
Haggerty also argued that the fire department is understaffed for the area it covers based on the Angola Fire Department Fire Protection analysis presented to the Angola Common Council by Emergency Vehicle Response, LLC last year.
Increasing staff, and thus the amount of equipment available for calls, could help improve the team’s ability to respond to emergencies.
“I feel that we are behind the eight ball when we’re rolling out to some of our fire alarms,” Haggerty said.
Herbert reported that a new firefighter on individual insurance would cost $88,351 and $109,265 on family insurance. Like the police officer figures, these may be subject to change when calculating with next year’s rates.
The committee agreed to recommend Whitmire and Haggerty’s staffing requests to the Angola Common Council for funding approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.