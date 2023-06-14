Three people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Edwin E. Ackerman, 60, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 450W, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Dominick J. Green, 35, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Scylar J. Roland, 29, of the 6600 block of North Old Road 27, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
