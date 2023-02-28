KENDALLVILLE — A Saturday evening shoplifting complaint led to meth-dealing charges being levied against a Waterloo couple after a vehicle search led to the alleged seizure of 42 grams of methamphetamine.
Brian K. Tarlton, 32, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, was formally charged Monday with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Caitlin E. Gonser, of the same address as Tarlton, was formally charged Monday with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range upon conviction of 10-30 years in prison, with the advisory sentence being 17 1/2 years.
A third person who had been traveling with Tarlton and Gonser, Ashleigh N. Moore, 31, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
A Level 6 felony carries a sentencing range upon conviction of between 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison.
According to court records, Kendallville Police were sent at 9:43 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart Supercenter at 2501 E. North St. to investigate a theft.
Store employees told officers that three subjects were inside the store allegedly concealing items on their person. The three had arrived in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee belonging to Tarlton.
While officers conducted a theft investigation, Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justiin Beall used his K-9 partner Frodo to perform a free-air search around the outside of the Jeep. The K-9 allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
Tarlton was notified of the dog alerting to the presence of drug, and Tarlton gave police the keys to the Jeep, which was subsequently searched.
Inside the center console, court document allege police found a glass smoking device containing a white residue. In the back seat of the vehicle, police found a black magnetic box inside a bag. The magnetic box allegedly contained plastic bags with a white crystal substance inside, a digital scale and numerous empty plastic baggies.
In a purse located on the front passenger seat, police allegedly located several plastic bags containing a white crystal substance, a digital scale with white residue on its surface and numerous empty plastic bags.
The white crystal substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
