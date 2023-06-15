ORLAND — The community is rallying around the Miller family in Orland whose two children were hospitalized from injuries they incurred in a house fire Thursday morning.
The 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son of Brandon and Tabitha Miller were injured in the fire that broke out at their Barry Street home at approximately 6:10 a.m.
The two have been hospitalized but the extent of their injuries are not known, said Assistant Fire Chief Chip Wagner.
When firefighters arrived they found Tabitha on the roof of the house and the children were trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to free the children. It is not known how long the children were inside the structure.
"Everything happened rather quickly to get them out and to medical help," Wagner said. Care was initially provided on the scene by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and first responders with the fire department.
Wagner did not have available the amount of time it took to battle the blaze or its cause.
"We had it under control rather quickly," Wagner said.
The fire is still under investigation.
However, the town is already coming together to help the family, which was relatively new to Orland.
"It's town wide garage sales this weekend in Orland and Wall Lake so maybe if people have some things left they can donate," said April Sanders, town clerk-treasurer.
"There's a lot of organizations helping out," Wagner said.
There are collection sites set up in town for people to drop off donations for the family.
"The Brandon & Tabitha Miller family is in need of items and if you would like to help we are setting up several drop off points for items of need," Sanders said in a post on the town's Facebook page.
People can take items to Town Hall, 6035 N. S.R. 327; Sweet Summers, 9495 W. S.R. 120; and Chubby's Restaurant, 9482 W. S.R. 120.
Items needed include girls clothing for age 7, boys clothing for age 2, women's small-medium clothing and men's pants, 30-30.
Personal hygiene items are also needed.
Assisting Orland Fire at the scene were firefighters from Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Orland Marshal's Office, Fremont Police Department, Steuben County EMS and Steuben County Emergency Management.
