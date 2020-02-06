ANGOLA — Shelley Yoder, executive director for the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana, will be the featured speaker for the Steuben County Republican Breakfast at Timbers Steakhouse and Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., Saturday at 8 a.m.
An optional breakfast buffet will be available for those in attendance.
Yoder has been the executive director for DSANI since Jan. 2015. DSANI serves more than 250 families in an 11-county area in northeast Indiana.
She is responsible for all areas of this non-profit organization including outreach, marketing, membership, fundraising, programming and operations. Her favorite part of her job is meeting with her families.
Prior to coming to DSANI, Shelley was employed by another non-profit in Fort Wayne.
She is a graduate of Ball State University with a degree in business administration and is also a member and past president of the Northeast Indiana Disabilities Advocacy Coalition.
NEIDAC is a group of 23 organizations that serve the disabilities community. She is also a board member of her homeowners association, past president of the Alma College Parent and Family Council, and loves to volunteer in her community as time allows.
Her proudest accomplishments are the two adult children she has raised with her husband of more than 27 years, Don.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.