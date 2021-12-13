Tuesday, Dec. 14
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, executive board, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District, district offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, township offices, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 10 a.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, executive session, 6 p.m., regular session, 7 p.m.
