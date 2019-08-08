ANGOLA — Kelsie L. Wilt, 27, of the 300 block of Lane 101, Long Beach Lake, Fremont, was arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court and lodged in the Steuben County Jail on Wednesday.
Police blotter
Amy Oberlin
