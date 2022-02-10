Three people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tommie D. Evans, 21, of the 2400 block of West 71st St., Chicago, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony battery of a public safety official engaged in duty and prescription fraud and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Raymond J. Park, 27, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Steffon L. Ring Jr., 21, of the 6600 block of North Old 27, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
