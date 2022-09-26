ANGOLA — The annual Say Boo to Cancer 2022 fundraiser of Steuben County Cancer Association is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday at Steuben County Event Center.
Cocktails, buffet, and auctions and card games will be held at the event. Two hundred and fifty tickets are being sold by the committee members, and each of the tickets costs $50.
“We have them out being sold by our committee members, our board members, so they are all out,” said Secretary and Treasurer of Steuben County Cancer Association Pam Werner.
She said that this is their sixth annual fundraiser, and this year it is organized by Committee Chairs Kim Friend and Jodi Clouse.
Werner said that Friend has participated in organizing the event for the last five years together with Melody Cain, and that this year Kain could not participate in organizing the fundraiser because of other obligations.
Werner said that they usually raise around $35,000-$40,000 at their annual fundraiser, and it accounts for approximately 50% of the organization's annual expenditures of about $80,000. The rest of the funds come through other events held through the year, through donations and memorials from people who have passed away.
Werner said as Steuben County Cancer Association did not have an office, it had very limited spending that went primarily to buying envelopes and stamps, and that the rest of the fundraised amount was directed to their patients.
“The only thing we spend money on is stamps, envelopes, deposit, tickets, things like that, everything else goes directly to the patients,” she said.
Steuben County Cancer Association was started in 1935 by seven local business owners. It has raised money from different events “along the way,” said Werner.
“The rest of the people were all friends of friends of friends that all just knew about us and so they joined to help us raise money to keep us going,” she said.
Werner explained that they were helping cancer patients that lived in Steuben County by paying their utility bills “to keep them going while they are in treatment” and helping them with transportation if they needed to go out of the county and could not use Cameron's Regional Cancer Center of Angola.
Werner said there will be a cash bar and following cocktail hour, a dinner catered by Mister Bratz, a butcher shop from Orland, will be served.
Live auction, silent auction and a reverse raffle will be available. At the live auction people will get a chance to get hold of the donated items. At the reverse raffle the hosts will draw everybody’s names, and the last three people standing will be the winners receiving $1,000, $750, and $250 in prizes.
“There is just lots of different things going on,” said Werner.
For more information, contact Steuben County Cancer Association at 316-5533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.