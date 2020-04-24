Man arrested; awaits charges from state
ANGOLA — Joshua B. Baughman, 30, of the 1000 block of Niagra Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked into Steuben County Jail on Thursday evening after being arrested by Indiana State Police in the 100 block of West S.R. 120. Following probable cause determination, Steuben County Prosecutor's Office intends to file charges that include felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor battery and possession of paraphernalia.
