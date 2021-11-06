FREMONT — The Indiana State Police are investigating a serious crash between a deer and a motorcyclist that set a man to the hospital with critical injuries.
Troopers responded to C.R. 800 North and Fremont Road around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Hernandez and Sgt. Lazoff indicates that Johnathan Annis, 44, of Montgomery, Michigan was riding his 1997 Harley Davison southbound in the 7800 block of North Fremont Road when a deer ran into his path. Annis was not able to avoid the deer and struck it.
The collision caused Annis to lose control of the bike and become separated from the motorcycle. Annis was airlifted from the scene and flown to Parkview North Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was listed in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries according to a release from the Indiana State Police.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. This is an ongoing investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.