ANGOLA — Safety at the intersection of Old Highway 27 and C.R. 800S was questioned during a meeting of the Steuben County Commissioners, this time by a DeKalb County Councilman, William VanWye.
Improvements at the intersection done by Steuben County were questioned by VanWye, who had suggestions for other alternatives to make the "hot spot" safer.
In recent weeks the Steuben County Highway Department has installed flashing lights at the intersection on the three sides it controls. There are red flasher warning signs and flashers at the stop signs that control traffic from east and westbound C.R. 800S (S.R.4 on the DeKalb or south side of the road).
For southbound traffic that's headed into DeKalb County, yellow flashing lights have been installed t alert motorists to the upcoming intersection. Also, a suggested speed limit sign of 40 mph for the intersection has been installed for the southbound traffic on the Steuben side of the road.
"That's labeled as one of our hot spots in this county and I am sure it is for you, too," said Ron Smith, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
"There's blind spots. You can't see," VanWye said.
He also said brush and other obstructions — such as too many signs that could distract drivers — to motorists' vision should be dealt with.
"Two weeks ago, if I hadn't bee on my toes, I would have been broadsided," said Commissioner Jim Crowl.
Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey said there's a skew in the intersection that needs to be dealt with.
"It's not that (motorists are) not stopping," Sharkey said.
All agreed that the most difficult point of entry for the intersection is eastbound traffic along C.R. 800S. Because of the layout of the intersection and obstructions on the north and south sides of the road, people are having difficulty, often leading to wrecks.
VanWye said there was a recent wreck that destroyed a pickup truck.
There's also study going on about a possible four-way stop or signal lights at the intersection.
Officials did not seem receptive to additional controls at the intersection.
