ANGOLA — Teens from all around Steuben County now have the opportunity to learn more about the courtroom and help their peers through judicial proceedings thanks to Teen Court, a juvenile diversion program that seeks to teach high schoolers about the judicial system and provide alternatives for teens going through the system.
The program has recently started up thanks to the combined efforts of the Steuben County Prosecutor and Probation Offices as well as the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative, a national organization that works towards creating a more equitable youth justice system.
“We’re trying to send less kids to juvenile detention facilities,” said Steuben County Deputy Prosecutor David Brown.
Teen Court allows volunteers to participate in the legal process, become familiar with the court system and learn about various career opportunities through the court system.
Most volunteers are high school students, but the program is open to eighth grade students as well. The program currently has 14 volunteers: Alex Chilenski, Autumn Chilenski and Connor Trobaugh of Fremont High School; Dylan Loffer of Hamilton High School; and Audrey Wilkinson, Catelyn Miller, Ethan Lester, Kiann Gronczewski, Mackenzee Wombacher, Maleah Sears, Melina Antos, Preston Cameron, Raven Green and Sarah Hutchins of Angola High School.
“It’s just a great thing to get involved with to change people’s lives for the better,” said Trobaugh.
The students participate in live hearings where they hear the stories of and provide sanctions for the defendants who are real juvenile offenders from the county.
After a four-hour training course provided by Teen Court navigators and other Teen Court volunteers, the students begin participating in actual Teen Courts through four positions: juror, count clerk, bailiff and advocate.
Most of the volunteers will act as the jury during proceedings. As jurors, they are responsible for determining appropriate and fair consequences for the defendants. They are able to question defendants directly under the supervision of an official judge, as there are no attorneys present during Teen Court.
“It’s educational for both sides, us and the people going through the system,” said Wombacher. “Each time we get better at asking the right questions.”
After questioning and deliberation, the jury decides on the consequences, which the defendants are responsible for seeing through. Volunteers are advised to give sanctions that hold the defendants accountable for their actions to the community and victims and are proportional to the offense and any mitigating factors.
“We don’t want to make it too hard, but we also don’t want to make it too easy,” said Lesser.
“This gives them an opportunity to step back and look at the choice they made,” said Kim Hutchins, juvenile probation officer.
Aside from the jury, Teen Court volunteers act as count clerk, who swears in the jury, and bailiff, who maintains order, escorts jurors to and from the deliberating room and transports the verdict package to necessary parties.
Many volunteers agreed that the last position — advocate — can be the hardest. As the advocate, students speak directly with defendants and are responsible for presenting their story to the court, similar to a defense attorney.
Advocates try to present the defendants in the best light possible and provide information that will assist the jury in coming to an appropriate verdict.
“Some of the kids, this really changed their life, and you can see it on their face,” said Gronczewski. “I would rather have them come here than get in trouble.”
Some of the volunteers have experienced the judicial system themselves and see Teen Court as a great opportunity for those who want to change for the better.
“I see people come through here and not have the opportunity I had and try to make their lives better,” said Loffer.
For the defendants, Teen Court is intended to act as a way to interrupt patterns of destructive behavior by promoting self-esteem, motivation for self-improvement and a healthy attitude toward authority.
Teen Court is available one time each for juvenile offenders who have admitted guilt to misdemeanor charges. After a hearing with their peers, defendants must accept the verdicts decided by the volunteers and have six weeks to complete the sanctions, which may include community service, essays, letters of apology, conflict resolution education, truancy prevention education, theft prevention and substance abuse awareness programs.
At the end of the six weeks, defendants meet with a Teen Court navigator to ensure that all sanctions have been completed before earning a dismissal of their charges.
“Since we’re not their age, we forget how significant peer pressure is,” said Kathy Armstrong, Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative Coordinator.
For more information about Teen Court, contact Armstrong at 316-3633.
For more information about the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative, visit in.gov/courts/iocs/jdai.
