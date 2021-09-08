CROOKED LAKE — With Casey’s Cove Marina planning to move off lake to its facilities on Orland Road, the door is opening to the Steuben County Parks department to add services next season.
Parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz said Casey’s has offered the county its docks, which would allow for docking of up to 22 boats.
It will also mean the public access site at the Steuben County Park is the only boat ramp left on the lake. Casey’s had its own private ramp, which allowed people to put in and take out boats for a fee.
“It will (bring) more traffic because we’ll be the only ramp over there,” Schwartz said.
There also is the opportunity for the county to get into the fueling business with Casey’s leaving, should it choose. Casey’s was the only place where a boater could refuel on the lake.
It was announced over this past weekend that Casey’s was selling its facility on Crooked Lake for the development of a 10-unit condominium project.
During discussion in Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, President Wil Howard said commissioners and possibly the parks committee will have to take a look at all possible changes that are possible with Casey’s leaving the lake.
Based on what Casey’s was charging for boat slip rental in 2021, Schwartz said the county could realize new income of about $26,000 annually. All of the slips at Casey’s were rented and there was a waiting list.
The county offers boat slips to people who have campers in the campgrounds, but not individual slips like many marinas and other lake businesses in the county. Some places rent dock space for more than $2,000 a year, particularly on the Lake James chain.
Taking over Casey’s docks could also mean new permitting from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
No action was taken during Tuesday’s meeting.
