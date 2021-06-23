WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is planning a visit to the U.S./Mexico border next week along with several members of the House Republican Study Committee, including its chairman, Rep. Jim Banks.
The visit will be the second get-together between the former president and members of the RSC, the House’s largest Republican caucus which Banks chairs, recently after members had a sit down with Trump earlier this month at his resort in New Jersey.
The trip to the border will be the second for Banks in recent months, after he visited Eagle Pass, Texas, with other House Republicans in April.
About a dozen RSC members are planning to attend to trip to the border next Wednesday with Trump.
Trump made border security a top priority during his four years in office, with construction of new border wall as well as tweaks to other policies aimed at restricting illegal immigration at the southern border.
Since leaving office, border crossing attempts have spiked substantially, hitting a record high of more than 180,000 contacts in May this year.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrols notes that a large percentage of those apprehensions are repeat contacts — 38% of people encountered during the month had already tried to cross the border once before and been stopped — higher than the typical average of 15%.
The majority of people stopped at the border are summarily turned back as the U.S. has used the Title 42 public health order, allowing the country to immediately send back people due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Banks and the RSC have continued to make border issues a top priority for the House GOP and are keeping their policy positons tied closely to Trump.
“President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history. That’s why the RSC has made carrying on the Trump legacy on immigration our top priority this Congress and why we are heading to the border with President Trump to explain how we can end this national embarrassment,” Banks said.
Border apprehensions usually range between 30,000 to 60,000 per month over the last 10 years, although they’ve spiked over the last year.
Total border apprehensions so far in fiscal year 2021 sit just shy of 930,000, with four months to go in the fiscal calendar, setting up this year to easily soar to the most border contacts on record.
The four years of the Trump administration weren’t without spikes in border apprehensions, however. In fiscal year 2019, running from October 2018 through September 2019, there were 977,509 border apprehensions, according to Customs and Border Patrol. That was an 88% increase from the year prior.
That year included contact with more than 527,000 unaccompanied minors, the highest total in recent history.
Border crossings settled after that, however, falling to about 458,000 in fiscal year 2020, a 54% decrease. That decrease including significant drops in border crossings during spring 2020 when COVID-19 came onto the scene.
After hitting a low of just about 17,000 crossings in April 2020 when the initial COVID-19 pandemic surge hit North America, apprehensions have increased every month since, rising to about 74,500 in January 2021 when Trump left office.
Crossing attempts have since continued to rise during Biden’s administration, crossing 100,000 in February and rising further to 173,000, 179,000 and 180,000 apprehensions in the three subsequent months.
So far this year, the majority of crossings are single adults, accounting for about 660,000, about two-thirds of interactions at the border this fiscal year, according to the CBP.
