BUTLER — Four people were taken into custody Friday after a pursuit that began in Auburn and ended southwest of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Driver William S. Osbun, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records; and passengers Joseph L. McCoy, 42, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Angola; Callie E. Ziems, 32, of the 200 block of Kimberlly Lane, Kendallville; and Adrianna C.G. Aguilar, 20, listed as homeless according to jail records, are all being held on Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine.
Further charges are possible at the conclusion of the investigation.
At 1:50 p.m. Friday, a DeKalb County Sheriff deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Nissan sedan for speed, allegedly 81 mph in a 50 mph zone.
Police said the Nissan sped away on Auburn Drive near Grandstaff Drive. The deputy observed items thrown from the vehicle he believed to be drugs.
The pursuit went east on Auburn Drive to S.R. 8, then east on S.R. 8 until the Nissan came upon another deputy attempting to deploy tire deflation devices on S.R. 8 at C.R. 59.
Police said the Nissan then went off the road through a gravel lot, then north toward Butler passing Steel Dynamics on C.R. 59 where it turns into C.R. 61.
The vehicle went off the road into a field in the 3000 block of C.R. 61 and struck a hidden ditch at approximately 60 mph.
Police said all of the occupants were injured and were transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where they were treated and released. Upon release, they were transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
Officers responded to the area where the items were allegedly thrown from the vehicle. Police located approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine.
