INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 state graduation rates Friday, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating.
Two of the high schools serving Steuben County students were above the state average and two were slightly below.
“Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured. This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”
Prairie Heights High School had a graduation rate of 94.95% to lead the districts that serve Steuben County. Right behind that was Fremont High School with a 93.15% graduation rate.
Angola High School's graduation rate was 85.34% and Hamilton High School's was 83.33%.
While overall, the statewide graduation rate held relatively steady as many students are continuing to recover from the academic impacts of pandemic-related learning disruptions, below are some of the key areas of success from the 2022 graduation data:
Statewide, graduation rates increased for:
Black students — from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022;
Hispanic students — from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022;
English Learners — from 82.80% in 2021 to 85.60% in 2022;
Special education students — from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022; and
Students receiving free and reduced price meals — from 82.84% in 2021 to 83.74% in 2022.
The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 78.78% in 2021 to 80.58% in 2022. Per Indiana Code, to qualify for a waiver, a student will have been unsuccessful in completing postsecondary-readiness competency requirements by the conclusion of his/her senior year. This includes:
A student who was in the process of completing a competency at one school that was not offered by the school to which the student transferred; and
A student who has attempted to achieve at least three separate postsecondary-readiness competencies.
