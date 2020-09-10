ANGOLA — If it is approved after work sessions, a public hearing and three readings of the ordinance, the city of Angola will be working with a budget of $19,236,500 for 2021.
The Angola Common Council received a copy of the budget and heard an update from Mayor Richard Hickman and Deputy Clerk Ryan Herbert on both the budget and the budget management report, which is a historical report covering a period of eight years.
Hickman said the budget is a 2% increase over the 2020 budget.
“Because of our growth in assessed value, we anticipate a one and a half cent decrease in our tax rate,” Hickman said. “This will be the fourth straight year our tax rate will have gone down.”
When talking about the 2020 budget when it was created in 2019, Hickman talked about dealing with ongoing things for public safety, streets, expanding sewer and water, economic development and more. He never dreamed something like COVID-19 would happen.
“We could talk all week long on how it has affected us already in our budgets and how it has affected how we work,” Hickman said. “We will save it for another time. However, be aware that this will be talked about in budgets for the foreseeable future.”
He thanked city department heads for their cooperation, immediately shifting projects and schedules around to stop high-dollar spending unless it was absolutely necessary. He gave a special thanks to Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell for her work finding money to purchase the sanitizing supplies and personal protective equipment that were unexpected purchases when the 2020 budget was created.
“Once the COVID-19 revenue impact became known, Mayor Hickman instructed department heads to halt or delay major purchases or projects,” said Herbert in his report. “Based on conservative revenue projections beginning 2021 and beyond, it is believed the city can weather this impact without impacting services and maintain healthy cash operating balances.”
Purchases and projects scheduled for 2020 that got put on hold are in the 2021 budget.
It is estimated, Herbert said, that local income tax revenue will be negatively affected by the pandemic, impacting 2021 and 2022 both.
“The increase in 2019 was significant at 22.5%, but estimates are showing negative economic growth for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021,” he said.
In 2019, revenues exceeded expenditures to create a $1.1 million operating surplus. The city added $500,000 to the Rainy Day Fund to bring that fund to a total of $1.5 million.
“It is noted that 2020 will end with a smaller cash surplus, around $300,000,” Herbert said. “However, beginning in 2021, there will be a slight budget deficit and it is projected to carry forward if budget levels and revenue sources continue to follow current trends.”
Herbert’s report then advised using caution when considering adding personnel or benefits, services or any capital outlay outside the scope of vehicle or equipment replacement schedules already set to sustain spending levels without additional revenue sources.
The council will meet on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., for a budget work session.
A public hearing on the budget will be on Oct. 5 along with the first reading of the ordinance. The final two readings of the ordinance are scheduled to take place on Oct. 19, all at the regular 7 p.m. meetings of the common council, also held at the training center.
