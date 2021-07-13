ANGOLA — A Goshen man was arrested on a charge of Level 4 felony burglary of a dwelling and drug charges after he was found to be in possession of money that had been stolen from a rural Angola home.
Urian S. Gregory, 33, was arrested Sunday at the home he allegedly broke into the day prior, removing a “large sum” of money, said charging documents filed in Steuben Circuit Court.
Gregory was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
A rural Angola woman reported to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Elijah Thies that upon her return from a vacation on Sunday she discovered her home had been broken into and a large sum of money she had hidden in a closet had been stolen.
The woman said the only other person who knew she was keeping the money stashed in a closet was Gregory, court records said.
Later Sunday evening, a neighbor saw a man with a flashlight at the woman’s residence and called police.
Officer Max Essman from the Angola Police Department was the first one the scene and he found Gregory in a vehicle.
During a pat down, Essman found the meth and a smoking device used for meth, court records said. After receiving consent to search his vehicle, Essman found the money that was later determined to have been the cash stolen from the woman, court records said. The money was returned.
“Urian stated that the money was not his and that he got it from ‘a friend.’ Urian further stated that Urian took the money ‘from a closet.’ Urian was not very cooperative during questioning and stopped answering questions,” court records said.
During his initial hearing on Monday, Gregory told Magistrate James Burns he would hire his own attorney. He’s currently being held in the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
If found guilty on the Level 4 felony, Gregory could face 2-12 years in prison.
