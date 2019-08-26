HUDSON — Two people were arrested Saturday evening after allegedly battering a man over the space of an hour at a residence at Lake Arrowhead.
Jack B. Harrell, 41, lives in the home where the alleged crime occurred, say court documents. Harrell and Justice K. Blonde, 21, of Hillsdale, Michigan, were taken into custody Saturday evening after Steuben County Sheriff's deputies began investigating injuries sustained by an area man.
The victim jumped out of a moving truck, court documents say, and then reported to police that he had been beaten with a bat and shotgun at Harrell's house. When police arrived at the residence, they found Harrell plus five others at the house and a large pool of wet red liquid near an office chair in the living room.
All of the people at the house were taken to the sheriff's department and interviewed, though only Harrell and Blonde were arrested and each charged with Level 5 battery with a deadly weapon and Level 5 battery causing serious bodily injury. A Level 5 felony carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
In addition, Harrell is charged with Level 5 felony criminal confinement and Blonde, with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine.
The meth was found in Blonde's body cavity, say court documents.
Through interviews, investigators determined that the victim allegedly touched Blonde in that area of her body while she was sleeping earlier that day. Blonde told them she awoke to the victim molesting her; she also claims the victim took her debit card and other things belonging to her then left the residence.
According to court documents, the victim was lured back to the house to sell the people there meth. Though the stories provided to police differ, it is believed that Harrell and another man wielded a baseball bat and a shotgun used to beat the victim and that Blonde hit him with a belt timing gun, a pistol-shaped device used in automotive repair. He was also allegedly punched and kicked.
The beating allegedly lasted for an hour. The perpetrators allegedly battered the victim in two sessions, taking a break between them to do meth, say court documents.
The victim was allegedly forced to sign his vehicle registration over to Blonde, who told police he owed her for violating her.
No details were available on the medical condition of the victim.
