HAMILTON — Hamilton Park and Recreation’s Free Family Events are winding down, as are the summer youth programs that were greatly expanded this year.
Here’s what’s left on the family entertainment schedule:
• Friday, July 19 — Adam Strack, Fish Creek Trail, 7 p.m.
• Friday, July 26 — movie night, Gnagy Park, dusk.
There are still spaces open for summer youth programs.
While swimming lessons are going on this week, here’s what’s left.
• July 22-26 Advanced rocket class. Must be 10 years or older and have built a rocket previously.
• July 25, 26 — Fishing lessons ages 4-6 and 7 and up.
• July 29-Aug. 2 — Culinary arts second class.
