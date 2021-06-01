ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County received funding to offer free Safety Around Water Classes and Swim Lesson Scholarships.
The YMCA of Steuben County will be offering free water safety instruction as part of its Safety Around Water Program, which is designed to engage and educate children about the importance of water safety skills and provide youth access to swim lessons.
The free week of water safety starts Monday, June 14, and runs through Friday, June 18. This program is geared toward kindergarten- to fifth grade-aged students.
Through the Safety Around water Program, children learn the fundamental water safety and swimming skills. During the five-day course, children will learn how to respond if they find themselves in unexpected water situations — from how to reach the water’s surface if they submerge to safely reaching a pool’s edge or exiting any body of water.
“In many communities, staying safe around water means keeping kids away from water, but water safety is important for all children especially with all of the lakes in our community,” said Molly Gates, aquatics coordinator at the YMCA of Steuben County. “Safety Around Water Week is a great starting point to not only get kids comfortable in the water, but also teach their parents the importance of developing water safety skills.”
To help achieve the program goal of making swim lessons more accessible for all children, the Y could not do this without community support. This program is funded through the generous support of the city of Angola, Steuben County Community Foundation Women’s Fund and Gail Friend.
This year, the Y also received a donation in memory of Deb Gundy. Gundy had a passion for aquatics and water safety and taught countless children how to swim each summer at her residence on Lake James.
This year, due to the generous donation, the YMCA is able to offer full swim lesson scholarships to ensure everyone has the opportunity to stay safe around the water. The Y’s next round of swim lessons will take place June 29 to Aug. 7.
Those interested in applying for a financial scholarship should pick up an application at the YMCA Welcome Center. Cost of the lessons are $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Families interested in signing up for Safety Around Water Week or swim lessons can do so by visiting Y’s website at ymcasteuben.org or calling 668-3607.
