INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Denny Zent of Angola was one of 19 who signed a letter penned by Seymour Rep. Jim Lucas, demanding Gov. Eric Holcomb intervene in Indiana University’s decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.
A letter dated Tuesday to Holcomb calls on him to prohibit any state university from mandating vaccines that don’t have full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
The letter follows IU’s announcement on Friday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the fall semester on all of its campuses, the Associated Press reported
“Enforcing a mandate that students and faculty accept a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval is unconscionable,” said the letter written by Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour and signed by 18 fellow Republican House members. No high-ranking Republican leaders, however, signed the letter.
The governor’s office said Holcomb would review the letter after he returns Thursday from a trip to Israel.
IU spokesman Chuck Carney told the AP university officials are prioritizing the safety of students and employees.
“IU’s vaccine policy is a clear path forward that will ensure a higher rate of immunity and the opportunity to give our students, faculty and staff a more typical university experience,” Carney said.
Eighteen lawmakers signed onto the demand including Rep. Beau Baird, Rep. Stephen Bartels, Rep. Martin Carbaugh, Rep. Sean Eberhart, Rep. Bob Heaton, Rep. Matt Hostettler, Rep. John Jacob, Rep. Chris Judy, Rep. Cindy Ledbetter, Rep. Shane Lindauer, Rep. Chris May, Rep. Peggy Mayfield, Rep. Bob Morris, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. J.D. Prescott, Rep. Hal Slager, Rep. Heath VanNatter and Zent.
An attempt to reach Zent for comment was made. Zent is a retired endodontist.
